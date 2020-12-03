BARLOW — Mickey Joe Nance, of Barlow, died on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at his home.
He was member of Laborers’ Union Local 1214. Mr. Nance was a member of Southland Baptist Temple.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Valerie Nance of Barlow; two brothers, Rickey Dale Nance of Louisville and Tommy Dan Nance of West Paducah; two sisters, Donna Jo Culp of Calvert City and Debbie Sue Griffin of Murray; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Services will be private with the Rev. Jimmy Franks officiating. Interment will be at Barlow Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to McCracken County Humane Society or Southland Baptist Temple youth camp ministry.
Messages of condolence may be left for the family at morrow
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.