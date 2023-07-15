BENTON — Mickey Don “Jack” Filbeck, 83, of Benton, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at his home.

Mickey was born in Calvert City, on Jan. 21, 1940, to the late Lex Filbeck and Meta Cox Filbeck. Before retiring, he worked as a general foreman for ISP, formerly GAF for 39 years. Mickey proudly served our country in the United States Army as a spec 4 company clerk, was a Kentucky Colonel and member of the American Legion. He loved Elvis, played guitar and was the lead singer in a band called Strangers. Mickey enjoyed watching professional basketball, especially the Dallas Mavericks and was a serious Scrabble player.

To send flowers to the family of Mickey Filbeck, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 16
Funeral Service
Sunday, July 16, 2023
1:00PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Jul 15
Visitation
Saturday, July 15, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In