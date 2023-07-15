BENTON — Mickey Don “Jack” Filbeck, 83, of Benton, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at his home.
Mickey was born in Calvert City, on Jan. 21, 1940, to the late Lex Filbeck and Meta Cox Filbeck. Before retiring, he worked as a general foreman for ISP, formerly GAF for 39 years. Mickey proudly served our country in the United States Army as a spec 4 company clerk, was a Kentucky Colonel and member of the American Legion. He loved Elvis, played guitar and was the lead singer in a band called Strangers. Mickey enjoyed watching professional basketball, especially the Dallas Mavericks and was a serious Scrabble player.
Mickey was a hoot. He was always making those around him laugh and would often tease by giving everyone a nickname. No matter what, he had a positive outlook on life and one of his favorite sayings was “Life is good.” His house was always filled with music and laughter. Mickey traveled many places in his life, taking cruises, his annual month long trip to Panama City Beach, Florida, and visiting the mountains. More than anything, he loved God and his family. He was a member of North Marshall Church of Christ where he was a former elder, lead singing and filled in preaching.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Judy Cunningham Filbeck; one son, Greg Filbeck, wife, Janis of Erie, Pennsylvania; one daughter, Micki Dawn French, husband, David of Benton; six grandchildren, Kristen Reeves Duckmann (Wayne Jr.) of Rockford, Illinois, Aaron Filbeck (Andrea) of Swedesboro, New Jersey, Kyle Filbeck and Grant Thomas Filbeck, both of Erie, Pennsylvania, Alexandria “Ally” Katherine Terrell, and Micah Shae Elizabeth French, both of Benton; three great-grandchildren, Wayne Gerard “Tripp” Duckmann, III, Magnolia Dawn Duckmann and Lillian Katherine Terrell.
He was preceded in death by his brother, John Filbeck and two infant brothers; four sisters, Marjorie Powell, Evilena Barrett, Elizabeth “Dissie” Bridges, Robbie Beard; and his parents.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Collier Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest with military honors at Cole Cemetery, Benton.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Collier Funeral Home.
