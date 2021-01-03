GRAVES COUNTY — Michelle McKinney, 50, of Graves County passed away at 3:45 a.m. Thursday December 31, 2020, at her residence.
She was an accountant and a Mom to everyone that went through her home.
She is survived by her husband, Joey McKinney, three sons, Casidy Gooch of Kirksey, Josh McKinney of Sedalia, and Jake McKinney of Hardin; one daughter, Haley McKinney of Mayfield; mother, Linda Harper of Paducah; one sister, Missy Brindley of Lewisburg; four grandchildren, Jace McKinney, Jack McKinney, Jo Beth Gooch and
Jordan Walker.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dale Harper.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday January 4, 2021, at the Mayfield Memory Gardens, Rev. Joel Harper will officiate. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield in charge of arrangements.
