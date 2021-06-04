JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Michelle Lanise Childs Gianbolvo, 60, died on Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Jacksonville.
She is survived by her husband, Anthony “Tony” Gianbolvo; sisters Theresa Childs, Dawn Attebury Hert, Veronica Childs and Debbie Attebury; two children, Richard Lee Kent and James Edward Dainwood; five grandchildren; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, I’va Jean Attebury; her father, Carl Childs; and a sister.
A memorial is being planned for Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Victory Assembly Church in Paducah, Kentucky.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.