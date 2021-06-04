JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Michelle Lanise Childs Gianbolvo, 60, died on Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Jacksonville.

She is survived by her husband, Anthony “Tony” Gianbolvo; sisters Theresa Childs, Dawn Attebury Hert, Veronica Childs and Debbie Attebury; two children, Richard Lee Kent and James Edward Dainwood; five grandchildren; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, I’va Jean Attebury; her father, Carl Childs; and a sister.

A memorial is being planned for Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Victory Assembly Church in Paducah, Kentucky.

To plant a tree in memory of Michelle Gianbolvo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In