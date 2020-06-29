Michelle Hamilton, 46, of Paducah passed on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Michelle was a driver for the meals on wheels senior center. She was a member of the First Church of Nazarene in Paducah. She loved spending time with her children and grandchild.
Surviving are her children, Allison Reed, Makayla Hamilton, Ariel Hamilton, and Molly Hamilton all of Paducah; her parents, Bart and Shirley Reed of Paducah; one sister, Barbara Peck of Paducah; two brothers, Tim Reed of Smithland and Gary Reed of Paducah; and one special grandchild, Zoe Morrow.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at First Church of Nazarene in Paducah located at 2626 Adams Street Paducah, with the Rev. Carl Hawking officiating.
Memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. to service hour on Wednesday at the church.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
