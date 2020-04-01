GRAND RIVERS — Michelle A. Bratta-Cooper, 59, of Grand Rivers passed away at 8:23am on Monday, March 30, 2020 at her home.
She had battled lung cancer since 2015 with it recurring four times until she lost her battle. She was a loving housewife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Surviving is her husband of 29 years, Gary Cooper of Grand Rivers; two daughters, Ashley Bratta and Tammy Bratta both of Grand Rivers; her extended family, Nikki Stone of Gilbertsville; two granddaughters, Alley “Trixie” Toney of Calvert City and Maisie Toney of Redland; one great-grandson, Lykai of Reidland; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dom and Jane; and one sister, Debbie Hall.
Private family graveside services will be held at Paradise Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.smithfc.com.
Smith Funeral Chapel of Smithland is in charge of arrangements.
