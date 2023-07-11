Michele Caubit Hartig, 92, of Paducah, passed away on Friday morning, July 7, 2023.
Michele was born on Sept. 3, 1930, in Paris, France, daughter of the late Pierre and Yvonne Caubit. In 1957, Michele visited her sister in Paducah where she met her late husband, John Hartig. The two were married for 61 years before his passing.
She greatly enjoyed hosting for friends and family and dancing the polka. Michele loved animals and enjoyed caring for them. She retired from Western Baptist Hospital and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Paducah.
Michele is survived by her two sons, John Michael (Melinda — Thank you for your compassion and care) Hartig of Paducah, and Jimmy Hartig of Kevil; five grandchildren, Michael (Stefanie) Hartig of Murray, Michele (Christopher) Hartig-Bass of Kevil, Daniel Hartig of Benton, Blake (Kristain) Hartig of Kevil, and Britta Hartig of Kevil; 10 great-grandchildren, Makenzi, Bella, Landon, Rowen, Anna, Brantley, Hudson, Toryn, Nolan and Waylon.
Friends may visit the family from 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2023, at Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church at 21st and Kentucky Avenue, Paducah with David Appold officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery, Paducah.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah in Paducah is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
