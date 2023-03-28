Michael Hagan, 68, of Paducah, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023, at his home. Michael was a native of Fulton, and a 1973 graduate of Fulton City High School. He attended the Fulton Cumberland Presbyterian Church and was married there in 1978.
Michael obtained a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee at Martin. He attended Louisiana State University, Memphis State University and Vanderbilt University and received certification in lending, commercial banking and administration. Michael retired as president and CEO of Reelfoot Bank in Union City, Tennessee and had a successful banking career at People’s Bank, Paducah Bank, First National Bank in Metropolis, Banterra Bank and Independence Bank. Michael is a former member of the Fulton Rotary Club, Fulton/South Fulton Chamber of Commerce, Alumni member of Leadership Paducah, past president of the McCracken County Red Cross Board and past president of the Lone Oak Elementary PTO. Michael served in many capacities in his Professional Bankers Association. Michael was a member of the Lone Oak Lions Club and served two years as president. Michael was involved in his professional and civic organizations but found time to enjoy his family and especially his grandchildren. He was an avid toy train collector and enjoyed drag racing with his son and his brother, Ricky.
