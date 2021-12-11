METROPOLIS, Ill. — Michael W. Reineking, 69, left to enter his heavenly home on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. He was born to the late Bill and JoAnn Reineking on Aug. 6, 1952, in Marysville, California. He was of the Christian faith. He married the love of his life, Patricia Quint, on Aug. 28, 1971, and was blessed to share 50 years with her prior to his passing.
Mike graduated from Metropolis Community High School in 1970. He participated in band and all sports. He was a player on the school’s undefeated football team. He was a leader of the Christian Fellowship program that met before school. Along with other high school friends a rock band known as “The Little Pleasures” was formed. They would perform in various locations, and this would be his first paying gig. His family accepted an exchange student from Chile. Max and Mike would become lifelong friends. Two of Max’s sons would also make the journey to Metropolis to become a part of the Reineking family.
Mike graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelor’s degree in 1974. He was a member of the Marching Salukis all four years. As section leader of the drum corp he wrote many of their cadences. He loved performing at the football games and would return for several years to march and play in the alumni band during homecoming. Mike Hanes, director of the Marching Salukis, would continue to inspire him in his teaching career. He was also a member of the wind ensemble and pep band that performed during the basketball games.
Music was his passion so it is no surprise that he chose a profession that would allow him to share that passion. He was a great motivator. His first teaching position was at Metropolis Junior High School. Mike was a dreamer and set big goals. With the support of the band parents he was able to have the band march and perform in the Disney parade at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. It was a trip no one would ever forget.
On Jan. 3, 1978, his life was forever changed with the birth of his son. Justin was his pride and joy. They shared a love of sports. Mike coached his son’s T-ball team and watched him hit one out of the park on his last at bat of the season. With Mike’s influence Justin went on to become an accomplished athlete. Justin was also lucky enough to inherit his dad’s musical ability. He even formed a rock band as well. Mike was forever proud to watch Justin become a dad himself. Before his passing Mike was able to watch Justin coach his daughter on the same field he coached Justin.
His next teaching position would lead him to Vienna High School. Once again, he would dream big. With the support of the band parents he was able to take the band to march and perform in the Disney parade at Disney World. He established a rock band class at the high school that allowed students, who did not fit the traditional band mode, to experience his passion for music. They would travel to other schools and perform. The pep band would perform at all the home basketball games. The band, often times, was the highlight of the game with their performing antics. His next dream was for the band to perform at the Illinois High School Association Sweet 16 basketball tournament in Champaign, Illinois. After several years of submitting audition tapes, his band was accepted. They played during the final game and took the place by storm. What a show! They received accolades from across the state for their performance.
His last teaching position would take him to Cairo High School where once again he would produce a top-notch band. They performed in several events around the area. He took great pride in his students and loved them all dearly.
After retiring he composed percussion ensemble pieces on his computer. He was self-taught but persisted and dreaming big was able to publish several pieces that were played around the world. His first published piece was entitled Rock and Roll It. However, his favorite and most cherished piece was the one he wrote for his granddaughter, Harper, entitled “The Princess Dance”.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Reineking; one son, Justin Reineking and fiancé, Kayla Butler, and one granddaughter, Harper Reineking, all of Metropolis.
He is also survived by two sisters, Debbe McCabe, of Metropolis; Carla Bunting and husband John, of Metropolis; one sister-in-law, Pamela Wright and husband Monte, of Paducah, Kentucky; three nephews, Philip McCabe and wife Gretchen, of Paducah, Kentucky; Mark McCabe and wife Kathryn, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Will Bunting and wife Breezly, of Metropolis; one niece, Revel Kent and husband Matthew, of Louisville, Kentucky; three great-nephews, Keller McCabe and Ridley McCabe, of Paducah, Kentucky; and Charlie McCabe, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Mike was also an animal lover. All of the animals he had seemed to be black and white in color and mostly came to his house as strays that he took in. He always said he wouldn’t know what to do if a black and white horse should ever show up at the house.
In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made through donations to Project Hope Humane Society, Metropolis, Illinois.
You are cordially invited to join in the celebration of Mike’s life on Monday, Dec. 13, in the upstairs event room at Fat Edd’s in Metropolis, Illinois, from 6 to 7 p.m. Be sure to wear your sunglasses! Please respect any COVID-19 protocols.
A private family service will be held at Massac Memorial Gardens on Dec. 14.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www. aikinsfarmer-miller fh.com
