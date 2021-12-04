LAS VEGAS — Michael Gary Tonnemacher, 75, of Las Vegas, died Nov. 26, 2021.
He was a retired school teacher and a U.S. Veteran of the Vietnam Era.
A funeral Mass will be said at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Paducah at a future date due to COVID-19. Burial will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery of Paducah.
Davis Funeral Home and Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements.
