Michael T. Wright, 64, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Wright was a school bus driver for McCracken County School System. He was a member of Bandana Baptist Church. In his free time, he enjoyed his horses, grandchildren, and spending time with his family. But most off all he loved spending time with the love of his life, Linda.
Surviving is his wife of 37 years, Linda Wright of La Center; two children, Kerrie (Dalton) Lynn of La Center and Justin (Heather) Wright of Kevil; one brother, Leslie Wright of Detroit, Michigan; one sister, Marlyn Jo (Chris) Holbrook of Bandana; four grandchildren, Hutson Lynn, Emmett Lynn, Kade Lynn, and Easton Wright; one granddaughter on the way, Presley Wright; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ruth Wright.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Brian Lingle officiating. Burial will follow at Oscar Baptist Church Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family from noon to service hour on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
