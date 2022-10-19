Michael Sterling “Mike” Monkman was born on Aug. 3, 1962, to Richard Irvin Monkman and the late Jessie Mae Monkman.
Mike met his late wife and best friend, Lisa Monkman, and married on Dec. 18, 1983. They had two children, Michael Monkman (Kassie Upchurch) and Makaela Johnson (Jarelle). He was blessed with multiple brothers and sisters, Rick Monkman (Ladonna), Bill Monkman, Barbara Monkman (Lee Delacey), and Christina Burnham (Keith). Mike had four grandchildren, Carter Bell, Jerzey Johnson, Jayven Johnson, and Makynlee Johnson and six nephews and one niece, Jimmy Davis (Cassie), Ricky Monkman (Jessica) Allen Delacey (Chrissy), Zach Burnham (Jennifer), Brock Burnham, Dawson Troutman and Alexis Meadows (Jeramiah).
Mike was known as generous, giving, compassionate and hard-working. You could find Mike giving to the homeless and often doing God’s work throughout his town of Metropolis. He was a lover of Christ and spoke God’s word to many he came in contact with. Mike loved spending time at the beach with his family and would often be fishing with his brother-in-law or grandson. Mike had a hard head with a heart of gold. He was one of the toughest people you might cross paths with, but he never met a stranger and always had words of wisdom to tell you. Most importantly, Mike was loved and he loved even harder. In true fashion, his generosity continued even after his passing, as he gave the gift of tissue donation to help others in need.
Graveside services will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Rev. Mickey Brown officiating. A visitation will be held at the cemetery from 11:00 am — noon.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to be given in Mike’s name to Mercy House Ministries, Teen Challenge, 21701 County Home Road, Moss Point, MS 39562. Mike was well-known by this ministry, as he was a generous donor and huge advocate for them. He wasn’t above driving those who needed the help and encouragement to change their lives for the better to the facility. You could often find him in town passing out their pamphlets, as well as food and drinks, to those whom he thought would benefit from it.
Pallbearers will be Keith Burnham, Zach Burnham, Brock Burnham, Jarelle Johnson, Brandon Mann, Bill Monkman, Jimmy Davis, Allen Delacey, and Carter Bell.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.