Michael Sterling “Mike” Monkman was born on Aug. 3, 1962, to Richard Irvin Monkman and the late Jessie Mae Monkman.

Mike met his late wife and best friend, Lisa Monkman, and married on Dec. 18, 1983. They had two children, Michael Monkman (Kassie Upchurch) and Makaela Johnson (Jarelle). He was blessed with multiple brothers and sisters, Rick Monkman (Ladonna), Bill Monkman, Barbara Monkman (Lee Delacey), and Christina Burnham (Keith). Mike had four grandchildren, Carter Bell, Jerzey Johnson, Jayven Johnson, and Makynlee Johnson and six nephews and one niece, Jimmy Davis (Cassie), Ricky Monkman (Jessica) Allen Delacey (Chrissy), Zach Burnham (Jennifer), Brock Burnham, Dawson Troutman and Alexis Meadows (Jeramiah).

