LEXINGTON — Michael Shannon Ramsey, 55, husband of Patricia Johnson Ramsey, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, at Saint Joseph East in Lexington.
He was born on Aug. 29, 1966, in Paducah, to Lyndell Ramsey and the late Linda Wells Ramsey. He worked in retail sales. He was a proud graduate of Murray State University and a member of the Winchester First Church of God. In addition to his loving wife and father he is survived by daughter; Amanda (Caleb) Slone, three sons; Andrew Michael Ramsey, Nicholas Goode and Charles Goode, his grandchildren; Hunter Tipton, Caden Tipton and Amelia Slone, brother, Shawn (Valerie) Ramsey, niece, and nephew; Jacob Ramsey and Samantha Ramsey, special cousin, Kelley Sullivan and special friends; Bruce Hall, and Bill and Teresa Moberley. Funeral Services were held Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the Leon Pace Memorial Chapel at Scobee Funeral Home. Services will be conducted by Kristy Marcum and Ron Ingram. Burial will follow in the Boonesboro Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Drew Ramsey, Nicholas Goode, Charles Goode, Shawn Ramsey, Jacob Ramsey, Kenny Keeton. Honorary pallbearers will be Bruce Hall and Bill and Teresa Moberley. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alexis Thompson Fund C/O The Winchester First Church of God 2500 Colby Road, Winchester, KY. 40391.
Family has requested that everyone wear a mask.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.