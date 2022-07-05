BROOKPORT, Ill. — Michael Roberts, 65, of Brookport, Illinois, passed away at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home with David Atwell officiating. Burial will follow in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Michael worked at TVA Shawnee Steam Plant for several years. He was an accomplished musician, who loved music. He was devoted to his family and was loved by his many friends. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Brookport.
Michael is survived by his siblings, Linda Stepter, Carla Abell, Louis Roberts and wife Mary, and Diane Mescher; nieces and nephews, Tammie Wehmeier, Kevin Stepter, Lorie Walters, Shanna Looney, Beverly Slightom, Tim Roberts, Dacia Stewart, Andrew Mescher, Beth Shelby; extended family, Norma and Donald Smith.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Edith (Caldwell) Roberts; brothers-in-law, Jerry Stepter, Jerry Abell, and Byron Mescher.
Visitation will be held 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022 from 9am until 11 am at the Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made in Michael’s name to Project Hope Humane Society, P.O. Box 125, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
The family would like to say a special Thank You to Dr. Oliver and Staff and his caregivers Dennis Pugh and Paula Simpson.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
