WINGO — Michael Ray “Mike” Nall, age 72 of Wingo, Ky passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 8:45 AM at his residence.
He was a member of the Wingo Old Cumberland Presbyterian Church, and a retired school teacher from Lone Oak High School, where he also coached the Freshman Girls Basketball Team.
Mr. Nall is survived by his wife, Debbie Jo Nall of Wingo; his two sons, Wes Nall
of Owensboro, and Kyle Nall of Benton; one sister, Christy (Eddie) Mathis of Wingo; his one brother, Dennis Brian Nall of Wingo; several nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews also survives.
He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Buster Nall and Tony Nall; father, Jason Dacre Nall; and mother, Jessie Mae Legate Nall Enoch.
Funeral Services will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Rev. Ralph Austin officiating. Burial will follow in the Wingo Cemetery.
Friends may call after 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Pallbearers will be: Terry Williams, Jay Cunningham, Stevie Tucker, Tommy Hicks, Billy Ingram, and Brian Duvall.
Honorary Pallbearers will be: Eddie Mathis, Joe Clapp, David Tucker, Howard Ward, Johnny Parham, Terry Bethel, Terry Gray, and Hollis Easley.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Owensboro Apollo Cheerleading Squad, 2280 Tamarack Road, Owensboro, Ky 42301 or to the Kentucky State Police Professional Association, 8366 US Highway 45 North, Hickory, Ky 42051.
