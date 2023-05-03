Michael Ragsdale, 72, of Paducah, passed away at 1:24 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, at his residence. He was born on July 8, 1950, in Madisonville. Michael was retired from Jackson Purchase Medical Center where he was manager of the Cardiopulmonary Department. He was a member of Central Church of Christ. He was scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop #18 for 15 years and was a member of the Classic Waxx Band. Michael served in the United States Army and retired from the National Guard.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sue Ellen Farley Ragsdale; daughter, Sarah Hawkins and husband, Brandon, of Paducah, Kentucky; two sons, Christopher Ragsdale and wife, Stacey, of Benton, Kentucky and Matthew Ragsdale and wife, Melissa, of Mayfield, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Cameron Hawkins, Cadin Hawkins, Cassidy Hawkins, Grayson Ragsdale and Jackson Ragsdale; two sisters, Donna O’Keefe of Benton, Kentucky and Karen Brown of Paducah, Kentucky; several nieces and nephews.

Service information

May 4
Funeral Ceremony
Thursday, May 4, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
May 3
Visitation
Wednesday, May 3, 2023
4:00PM-6:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
