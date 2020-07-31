UNION CITY, Tenn. — Michael R. “Mike” McNeely, 68, of South Fulton, passed away suddenly Wednesday morning at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City.
Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday at Pleasant Valley Cemetery on Highway 307 in Hickman County, Kentucky.
There will be no visitation and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the service.
Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mike was born July 17, 1952, in Clinton, Kentucky, son of the Wanda (Meadows) McNeely of Clinton, Kentucky and the late George McNeely. He had been employed in management at the former Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in Union City. Mike was a member of Second Baptist Church in Union City and the Joe Wheat Sunday School Class. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the American Quarter Horse Foundation.
He is also survived by two sons, Nicky Dunn (Starr) and Matt Dunn (Mary) all of Union City; four grandsons, Garrett Dunn (fiance Carrie Wilson) of Troy and Jalyn Parker, Maddox Dunn and Jett Dunn all of Union City; one brother, David McNeely of Clinton, Kentucky; and two stepbrothers, Kenneth Jackson (Jeanie) of Clinton, Kentucky and Eddie Jackson (Ella) of Water Valley, Kentucky.
