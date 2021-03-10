Michael R. McKinney, age 57 of Kuttawa, died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at his home. He was a graduate of Lyon County High School and was the manager of Keepsake Monuments in Benton. He was a member of Harmony Fellowship Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Tracy Lynn (Hill) McKinney of Kuttawa; mother, Rose (Burton) McKinney of Kuttawa; son, Ryan McKinney of Calvert City; daughter, Paige Bundschuh, husband Ross of Atlanta, Georgia; step-children, Kim Spivey of Eddyville, Stephanie Lee, husband Mitchell of Benton, Erin Story Kingston, husband John of Ft. Collins, Colorado; sister, Lynn McKinney Fralick, husband Jeff of Kuttawa; and brother, Joe McKinney, wife Martha of Eddyville; grandchildren, Ansly Riley, Haley Kinder, Audrey Ray, Avery McKinney, Liam Kingston, Ava Kingston, and Sawyer McKinney.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alfred McKinney; and grandson, Brady Ray.
A private graveside funeral service will be held at Rolling Hills Cemetery in Eddyville with Victor Hill officiating.
The family asks that memorial contributions be given to the Ronald McDonald House of Louisville, 550 South First St., Louisville, KY 40202, or the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, 300 S. Riverside Plaza, Ste. 1200, Chicago, IL 60606-6637.
