HAZEL — Michael Pesicek, 70, of Hazel, died at 8:29 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his home.
He was a craftsman and served his country in the United States Navy.
He is survived by his wife, Diana Jones; a son, Jacob John Pesicek; three stepchildren, Courtney Wilburn, Seth Jones and Mackenzie Jones; three sisters, Bonnie Mahnke, Pat Dufek and Penny Mireau; and two brothers, Kim Pesicek and Joel Spicuzza Pesicek.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Fern Stevens Pesicek, and two brothers.
No public services will be held at this time.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home of Murray is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
