WINGO — Michael Payne, 49, of Wingo, died at 10:05 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
He was formerly a member of the Wingo Volunteer Fire Department, and worked as an HVAC journeyman for Garland Heating & Air.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Pike Payne, of Wingo; two daughters, McKenzie Payne and Cassidy Payne, both of Wingo; parents, Dale & Doris Ann Henson Payne, of Wingo; and brother, Ryan Payne, of Dresden.
Services will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, with Rev. Ike Murphey officiating.
Friends may call after 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Wingo Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 87, Wingo, KY 42088.
