BENTON — Michael Olmstead Oswalt, 65, of Benton, died on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mayfield.
He was a retired member of Sheet Metal Workers Local 110, Paducah, and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his father, Robert Lee Oswalt Sr.; a son, Zachery Charles Oswalt of Newburgh, Indiana; a daughter, Lauren O. Carr of Mayfield; a brother, Robert Lee “Bobby” Oswalt Jr. of Athens, Tennessee; and three grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Joy Oswalt; a son, Samuel Justin Oswalt; and one brother.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at Maple Springs Cemetery in Benton with the Rev. John Bedwell officiating. Interment will follow the service.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Collier Funeral Home.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.