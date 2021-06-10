BENTON — Michael Olmstead Oswalt, 65, of Benton, died on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mayfield.

He was a retired member of Sheet Metal Workers Local 110, Paducah, and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his father, Robert Lee Oswalt Sr.; a son, Zachery Charles Oswalt of Newburgh, Indiana; a daughter, Lauren O. Carr of Mayfield; a brother, Robert Lee “Bobby” Oswalt Jr. of Athens, Tennessee; and three grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Joy Oswalt; a son, Samuel Justin Oswalt; and one brother.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at Maple Springs Cemetery in Benton with the Rev. John Bedwell officiating. Interment will follow the service.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Collier Funeral Home.

Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Jun 11
Graveside
Friday, June 11, 2021
1:00PM
Maple Springs Cemetery
9643 US Highway 68 East
Benton, KY 42025
Jun 11
Visitation
Friday, June 11, 2021
10:00AM-12:00PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
