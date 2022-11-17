Michael O’Neil Thompson, 70, of Paducah, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at his home.
Mr. Thompson was a retired welder for Electric Energy Inc. in Joppa, Illinois. He was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Michael also loved to coach basketball and baseball.
Michael is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary Diane McKendree Thompson; three daughters, Marissa Kimbler (Wes) of Mayfield, Michelle Thompson of Palma and Maria Darnell (Chad) of Paducah; a son, Michael Thompson (Jennifer) of Sharpe; nine grandchildren, Alex Brown (Travis), Mitchell Webb (Sydney), Genesis Hawes (Gunner), Taryn Thompson, Ian Thompson, Bella James, Gavin Darnell, Lane James and Mia Darnell; one great-grandchild, Tatum Brown; three brothers, Joey Thompson (Judy) of Sharpe, Donald “Gene” Thompson (Kathy) of Ledbetter and Louis Thompson (Becky) of Draffenville; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward O’Neil Thompson and Rosemary Girten Thompson.
A funeral mass will be held at noon on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church with Rev. Gary Clark officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100 Paducah, KY 42003 or St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 116 S. 6th St., Paducah, KY 42001.
