MURRAY — Michael Andrew Myers, 33, of Murray, died at 5:43 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was a member of the Glendale Road Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife, Haley Phillips Myers; two daughters, Alyssa Myers and Olivia Myers; his father, Gregory Allen Myers of Paducah; his grandparents, William Myers of Almo and James and Joan Harrison of Kirksey; a brother, Matthew Myers of Paducah; a sister, Jessica Myers of Paducah; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Rhonda Peyton Myers; and grandparents James Raleigh and Laura Belle Peyton.
There will be no public services.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
