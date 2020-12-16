CALVERT CITY — Michael “MW” Marshall, 72, of Calvert City, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at his home.
He was retired from ICG railroad and Kentucky State Pent. He was a 1966 graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sarah Ligon Marshall; one daughter, Christi Marshall Wickman; one brother, Albert (Carolyn) Marshall Jr.; five nieces, Kim Clapp, Laurie Pittman, Sandra Lynn Harper, Donna Dowell and Misty Wyatt; and many great-nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Marshall Sr. and Bufford “Boots” Wallace; and one son-in-law, Troy Wickman.
Visitation will be 5 — 7 p.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home. No other services are planned at this time. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a contribution to The McGangster’s,% Jim Gatlin, 203 North 8th Street, Paducah, KY. 42001, for the control and care of the feral cat population.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
