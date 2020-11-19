EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. — Michael “Mike” Wayne Green, 60, passed away at his residence in East Prairie, Missouri, on Monday, November 16, 2020.
He was born on September 18, 1960, in Toledo, Ohio, to Patsy Owens Smith and Milburn Wayne Green. He was a 1978 graduate of Marshall County High School.
He is survived by his wife, Shareen Green; son, Matthew Green; daughter, Laura Green; mother and step-father, Patsy and Rodney Smith; sister, Kimberly (Faull) Trover; grandchildren, Skyler Green and Ryan Green; and numerous extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his father; maternal grandparents, Carmen and Otha Owens; and paternal grandparents, Milburn and Lillian Green.
A private memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. at McMikle Funeral Home in Charleston, Missouri. George White of East Prairie, will officiate.
If desired, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online guest book may be signed at www.mcmiklefuneralhome.com
