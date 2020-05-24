Michael “Mike” Joe Lane, 66, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Lane was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on February 8, 1954. He was the owner and operator of Superior Painting Company. He was also a substitute teacher and school bus driver for the City of Paducah School System.
Mike is survived by his wife, Andrea Carol Higdon-Lane, of Paducah; his daughter, Katy Lane, of Independence, Missouri; his son, Joshua “Josh” Michael Lane and his fiancé, Effie Johnson, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; grandchildren, Sydnee Lane and Isabella Re-Lane; his mother, Shirley Wishon Bratton, of Paducah; his siblings, Phillip Lane (Deborah), of Paducah, Pam Popko (Tom), of Seattle, Washington; his half siblings, Carla Hankins (Mike), Carol Sledd and Jeff Bratton, all of Paducah; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Phil and Betty Higdon, of Paducah; brother-in-law, Philip Higdon, of Paducah; several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a Memorial Toast at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Walker Hall Event Center, 229 Madison St., Paducah.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated Covid restrictions. Please be responsible in social distancing.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions in memory of Mike to: Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100 Paducah, KY 42002-7100.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug, light a candle or leave a message for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.