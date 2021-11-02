FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Michael “Mike” Griffith, 73, of Franklin, formerly of Lone Oak, Kentucky, passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer from his Agent Orange exposure in the Vietnam War.
Mike was born on Jan. 12, 1948, in Paducah, Kentucky, to the late Benjamin Franklin Griffith and Mary Luetta Bowlin Griffith. He was of Baptist faith having grown up in the Lone Oak First Baptist Church during his younger years and after moving to Tennessee began attending Brentwood Baptist Church. He was a 1966 graduate of Lone Oak High School and was a member of the “Zula B” club group of friends that was instrumental in the formation of the John Robinson Scholarship that is offered each year. The group still gets together on golfing, beach, and boating trips. After high school he attended Paducah Junior College and it was during that time he was drafted into the Army. Mike was quickly identified as a leader and attended the Non-Commissioned Officer school where he studied to become a sergeant. He was then sent to serve in the Vietnam War where he was a tank commander. When he returned after his tour, he attended Murray State. He met his wife Ronda in Murray, Kentucky, in 1972 and were quickly engaged. They married on Oct. 13, 1973, and they celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary right before his passing. Mike was the CEO and president of Speaker Components International Inc. in Franklin, and had recently retired to spend more time with his beloved grandchildren. He had traveled all over the world and lived in many places for his career over the years. Mike was an avid University of Kentucky Basketball fan, following them in the SEC and NCAA tournaments. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, son, and friend. His grandchildren called him “Moe Moe” and they were the love his life. He had a keen interest in horses throughout his life and his boat that he enjoyed taking out on the water and inviting his friends along.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Ronda Kavanaugh Griffith; one daughter, Kellie Griffith Tabor (David), of Orlando, Florida; three grandchildren, Hunter, Landon, and Eloise; one sister, Molly Morales of Jackson, Tennessee, and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death were his parents and one infant brother, Ralph Thomas Griffith.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral with Steve Roussel officiating. Visitation will be on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 from 11 a.m., until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with military honors. A celebration of his life will follow at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the John Robinson Scholarship Fund, Community Foundation of West Ky, PO Box 7, Paducah, KY 42002-0007 or to the Vietnam Memorial Fund, www.vvmf.com.
You may share a Hug from Home, light a candle, or leave a message of sympathy at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.