METROPOLIS, Ill. — Michael “Mickey” Henderson, 73, of Metropolis passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at his residence.
Mickey formerly worked at Allied Chemical and was an over the road truck driver. He was of U.S. Army veteran, member of the Masonic Lodge, and of the Christian faith. He enjoyed fishing and duck hunting.
Surviving is his daughter, Delane Hooks of Brookport; six stepchildren, Walter Litchenberg Jr, Julie Finkle, David Tolbert, Linda Dunn, Lisa Welch and Mary Evans; two grandchildren, Dennis Hooks of Ft. Hood, Texas, and Michael Hooks of Midway, Georgia; several great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Henderson; two sisters, Judy and Lucky; one brother, Butch; and one granddaughter, Hailey Madison Hooks. His parents were Marion and Izora Henderson.
Graveside services with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Metropolis Memorial Gardens with David Godfrey officiating. Burial will follow.
Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Lindsey Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.