Sister Michael Marie Friedman, 75, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died Sept. 12, 2022, at Mount Saint Joseph, in her 57th year of religious life. She was a native of Glennonville, Missouri.
Sister Michael Marie devoted 45 years as an educator in Kentucky, teaching at St. Mary High School (1981-85) and serving as principal at St. Mary Elementary School (1985-89). She was principal at St. Paul School, Princeton (1972-73). She served in pastoral outreach in Livingston County from 2015-21.
Survivors include the members of her religious community and nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Mount Saint Joseph, where visitation will begin Thursday at 4 p.m., followed at 6:30 p.m. by the rosary and praying the litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro, is handling arrangements.
Donations in memory of Sister Michael Marie may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
