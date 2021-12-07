KEVIL — Michael Lee Bass, 71, passed away Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Michael was born Jan. 23, 1950, to his parents Carl Bass and Hazel Waters Bass. He was an Army veteran and a member of Providence Baptist Church. Michael spent the majority of his life farming and his most recent employment was at Shady Oaks Farm.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Donna Bass, of Kevil; two daughters, Michelle Strack and husband Greg, of Sharpe, and Mendy Newman, of Kevil; three brothers, Steve Bass, Jimmy Bass and Gary Bass; two sisters, Debbie Vinson and Betty Garrett; three grandchildren, Ashley Malone, Devin Newman and Dalton Newman; two great- grandchildren, Kenley Malone and Sadey Malone.
Michael is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Timmy Bass; one sister, Carla Sue Bass.
Visitation for Mr. Bass were from 2 — 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center.
Funeral Services were held at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center with Rev. Neil Eidson officiating. Burial followed at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.