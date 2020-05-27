Michael “Mike” Joe Lane, 66, of Paducah, died on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Lane was the owner and operator of Superior Painting Company and a substitute teacher and school bus driver for the Paducah Independent school system.
He is survived by his wife, Andrea Carol Higdon-Lane of Paducah; a daughter, Katy Lane of Independence, Missouri; a son, Joshua “Josh” Michael Lane of Colorado Springs, Colorado; two grandchildren; his mother, Shirley Wishon Bratton of Paducah; two siblings, Phillip Lane of Paducah and Pam Popko of Seattle; three half-siblings, Carla Hankins, Carol Sledd and Jeff Bratton, all of Paducah; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, with a memorial toast at 6 p.m. at Walker Hall Event Center.
Memorial donations may be made to Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7100.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
You may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug, light a candle or leave a message for the family.
