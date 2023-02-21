HICKORY — Michael L. Myers, 85, of Hickory, passed away at 5:53 p.m. Jan. 27, 2023, at his winter home in Hernando, Florida. Mike was a retired chief surveyor for Broward County, Florida and a United States Army Veteran.

On Oct. 5, 1968, he married Daisy Elizabeth Russelburg of Fancy Farm. In his early years, Mike belonged to the Sports Car Club of America and raced his MG Midget all around South Florida with Daisy and his honorary crew chief. Mike’s other passion was motorcycles, belonging to the Poverty Riders International. He spent a lot of time riding his BMW around the United States visiting every state except Rhode Island and attending every rally he could making friends along the way. He and his brother Jim owned Myers Brothers Racing in the early 2000’s.

