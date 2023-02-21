HICKORY — Michael L. Myers, 85, of Hickory, passed away at 5:53 p.m. Jan. 27, 2023, at his winter home in Hernando, Florida. Mike was a retired chief surveyor for Broward County, Florida and a United States Army Veteran.
On Oct. 5, 1968, he married Daisy Elizabeth Russelburg of Fancy Farm. In his early years, Mike belonged to the Sports Car Club of America and raced his MG Midget all around South Florida with Daisy and his honorary crew chief. Mike’s other passion was motorcycles, belonging to the Poverty Riders International. He spent a lot of time riding his BMW around the United States visiting every state except Rhode Island and attending every rally he could making friends along the way. He and his brother Jim owned Myers Brothers Racing in the early 2000’s.
Their expertise was building vintage motors for Indian Motorcycles, spending a lot of time in California. When he had to give up the motorcycle riding, he and Daisy would drive out west and ride a train around the Western part of the United States. Then he bought an EBike and rode it all over Graves County and Citrus County, Florida. He was always on the go, living a full and interesting life. The most important things in Mike’s life were his faith, his family, his friends, and his country. In the end he was ready to go be with Jesus and his darling Daisy who had passed away on March 6, 2021.
Mr. Myers is survived by his daughter, Linda Sue (Kenneth) Willett of Fancy Farm; granddaughter, Melissa (Eric) Davis of Fancy Farm; grandson, Michael (Laura) Willett of Newtown, Pennsylvania; great grandchildren, Daniel (Daphne) Riley of Mayfield, Emma, Ethan, and Eden Willett of Newtown, Pennsylvania; great-great grandchildren, Jace and Stella Riley of Mayfield; sisters, Patty Andrews of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; Barbara Greenwood of Daytona Beach, Florida; Brother-in-law, Earl Russelburg of Hickory; sister-in-law, Linda Whitlock of Dixon, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Daisy Russelberg Myers; his parents, George and Dorothy Myers; and his brother, Jim Myers. Mike attended St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church in Inverness, Florida, where a memorial service was held on Jan. 31, 2023. There will be a graveside service held at the St. Jerome Catholic Church Cemetery in Fancy Farm at a later date.
