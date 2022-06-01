Michael Karnes, 51, of Lone Oak, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at his residence.
Michael was born on May 9, 1971, in Graves County to Danny and Mary Ann Woods Karnes. He enjoyed custom woodworking, camping, riding four wheelers and hanging out with friends. His greatest passion was spending time with his grandkids, Charlie Sue and Beau Michael.
Michael is survived by his wife of 29 years, Karen Karnes; one son, Jacob Karnes (Macey) of Kevil; three sisters, Dana Hancock (Roger) of Benton, Debbie Harper (Kenny) of Paducah, Gina Futrell (Ricky) of Symsonia; two grandchildren, Charlie Sue Karnes, Beau Michael Karnes; his mother, Mary Ann Karnes, along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Dr. Jeff Wallace officiating. Burial will follow the service at St. Johns Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on from 10 a.m. - noon, Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com
