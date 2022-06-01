Michael Karnes, 51, of Lone Oak, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at his residence.

Michael was born on May 9, 1971, in Graves County to Danny and Mary Ann Woods Karnes. He enjoyed custom woodworking, camping, riding four wheelers and hanging out with friends. His greatest passion was spending time with his grandkids, Charlie Sue and Beau Michael.

Michael is survived by his wife of 29 years, Karen Karnes; one son, Jacob Karnes (Macey) of Kevil; three sisters, Dana Hancock (Roger) of Benton, Debbie Harper (Kenny) of Paducah, Gina Futrell (Ricky) of Symsonia; two grandchildren, Charlie Sue Karnes, Beau Michael Karnes; his mother, Mary Ann Karnes, along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Dr. Jeff Wallace officiating. Burial will follow the service at St. Johns Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on from 10 a.m. - noon, Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.

You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.

To send flowers to the family of Michael Karnes, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 4
Funeral Ceremony
Saturday, June 4, 2022
11:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Ceremony begins.
Jun 4
Visitation
Saturday, June 4, 2022
9:30AM-11:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In