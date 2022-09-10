BROOKPORT, Ill. — Michael K. Jennings, 72, of Brookport, went to be with the Lord at 8:22 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at the Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home with Rev. David Siere officiating. Burial will follow in the Pell Cemetery.
Michael was retired from USEC, was of the Baptist faith, a member of the Honda Goldwing Road Riders Association, and served in the Army National Guard.
Michael is survived by his sisters, Nancy Jennings and Carolyn Dismore; sister-in-law, Shawnee Jennings; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, James Edward and Artie Lou (Dause) Jennings; wife of 52 years, Rhonda S. (Smith) Jennings; brother, Randy Jennings; sister, Phyllis Walker.
Visitation will be held 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at the Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made in Michael’s name to the Harry Statham Gymnasium, c/o Brookport Betterment Committee, P.O. Box 744, Brookport, Illinois 62910.
Pallbearers will be Jay Hite, Joey Free, Rance Phillips, Jack Anderson, Jimmy Carrigan, Johnny Dale David, and Steve Houston. Arrangements have been entrusted to Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
