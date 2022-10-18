Beloved Michael Joseph Winkler, born April 29, 1957, passed away October 15, 2022, leaving behind his loving wife of 22 years, Lori and son Tyler as well as his four beloved pet dogs, Rosie, Lucky, Moni, and Mr. Little.
He regularly attended Park Avenue Baptist Church and enjoyed engaging in fellowship with the congregation and worshipping the Lord. He loved being outdoors and traveling to the beach. Mike was one of the most hardworking individuals that you would ever meet- something that he took great pride in.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Cecil (Bud) Eldred Winkler, Mary Frances (Merkley) Winkler; and his older sister, Iris Marie Winkler.
Surviving include his siblings, Vicki Ann (Winkler) Osborne and husband Thomas, Faren Robert Winkler and wife Verna, Mark Anthony Winkler and wife Jill, and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Park Avenue Baptist Church with The Rev. Dale Harrell officiating.
Friends may visit the family from 4 p.m. to the service hour Friday at the church.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
