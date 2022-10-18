Beloved Michael Joseph Winkler, born April 29, 1957, passed away October 15, 2022, leaving behind his loving wife of 22 years, Lori and son Tyler as well as his four beloved pet dogs, Rosie, Lucky, Moni, and Mr. Little.

He regularly attended Park Avenue Baptist Church and enjoyed engaging in fellowship with the congregation and worshipping the Lord. He loved being outdoors and traveling to the beach. Mike was one of the most hardworking individuals that you would ever meet- something that he took great pride in.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Winkler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

