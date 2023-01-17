Michael John Lawrence, 61, of Paducah, passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at his residence.
Michael was the former owner and operator of M.J. Lawrence Home Improvement and Roofing. Michael loved his two favorite grand girls. He enjoyed time with his friend Clyde. He also loved talking about old cars and racing.
Surviving is his son, Michael William (Brooke) Lawrence of Paducah; two grand girls, Brooklyn Lawrence and Elli-J Lawrence; three siblings, Patty Lawrence of Paducah, Frank Lawrence of Paducah, Beth Lawrence-Taylor of Dyersburg, Tennessee; and one sister-in-law, Carol Lawrence of Jacksonville, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Julia Lawrence; and one brother, Bob Lawrence.
Friends may visit the family from 5 — 6 p.m Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Lindsey Funeral Home. Family visitation hour will begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
