Michael John Lawrence, 61, of Paducah, passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at his residence.

Michael was the former owner and operator of M.J. Lawrence Home Improvement and Roofing. Michael loved his two favorite grand girls. He enjoyed time with his friend Clyde. He also loved talking about old cars and racing.

Service information

Jan 25
Memorial Visitation
Wednesday, January 25, 2023
4:00PM-5:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 N 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
