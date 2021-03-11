Michael James Shoulta, 80, of Paducah, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at The Lakes of Paducah.
Mr. Shoulta was a retired Chemical Operator for Westlake. He was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. He was a past member of the St. Francis de Sales Parish Council and a past board member of Lake Chem Credit Union. He was a 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus Holy Rosary Council #1055. Michael enjoyed baseball and was a Khoury League baseball coach for many years. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf, St. Louis Cardinals baseball and UK Wildcats basketball.
Mr. Shoulta is survived by his wife of 61 years, Esther Jane Steel Shoulta; three daughters, Tonya Wetherington and husband, Keith of Metropolis, Illinois, Laura Haas and husband, Terry of Paducah, Jennifer Martindale and husband, Michael of Jackson, Tennessee; a son, Chris Shoulta and wife Ramona of Mayfield; 10 grandchildren, Meaghan Lampert (Ross), Aaron Haas (Alex), Caitlin Rust, Brad Haas, Austin Wetherington, Neely Shoulta, Laney Shoulta and Marley Shoulta, Kristen Brugger (Jeff) and Blake Wetherington; 10 great-grandchildren, Braydan Lampert, Millie Lampert, Quinton Lampert, Riley Haas and Shephard Haas, Emma Brugger, Gavin Brugger, Reed Brugger, Carter Brugger and Knox Wetherington; two sisters, Susan Hayden of Paducah and Sr. Louise Shoulta of Nashville, Tennessee; a brother, David Shoulta and wife Eva of Dickson, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by a infant daughter, Sandi Beth Shoulta; three sisters, Theresa Gaydos, Patsy Ralph and Judy Wilkerson; five brothers, Frank Shoulta, Cletus Shoulta, Johnny Shoulta, Charlie Shoulta and Donnie Shoulta. His parents were, Florian Edward Shoulta and Deva Francis Durbin Shoulta.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church with Rev. Bruce McCarty officiating. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery.
Visitation was to be held from 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. The Rosary will be said from 6:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 116 South 6th St. Paducah, Ky 42001; Catholic Charities, 2911 South 4th St. Louisville, KY 40208; St. Mary School Systems, 1243 Elmdale Rd. Paducah, KY 42003.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program 8 a.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
