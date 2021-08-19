Michael Lee Jackson, 76, of Paducah, died at 3:49 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Jackson was a veteran of the Army and of the Pentecostal faith.
He is survived by two daughters, Melody Jackson of Dexter and Holly Dotson of Paducah; a sister, Becky Butler of Illinois; two grandchildren, Cheyenne Dotson and Tyler Dotson; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Jackson; his parents; a sister; and three brothers.
There will be no services or visitation at this time.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
