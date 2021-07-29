CALVERT CITY — Michael “Tim” Hines, 57, of Calvert City, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at his home.

He was a truck driver and member of Vaughn’s Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Surviving are his mother, Melda Sue (Lofton) Hines of Calvert City; wife, Lisa Marie (Thomas) Hines of Calvert City; daughter, Amanda Hope Stell of Ledbetter; step-children, Nathan Timmons of Paducah, Destiny Timmons of Hardin, Savannah Timmons of Benton; two grandchildren; and a brother, David Paul Barrett of Calvert City.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Hines; and step-son, Zachary Thomas.

No public services are scheduled at this time.

Inurnment will be held at a later date at Leonard Cemetery, Possum Trot.

Collier Funeral Home of Benton is handling arrangements.

