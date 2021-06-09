BENTON — Michael Dwaine Henson, 60, of Benton, died at 6:21 a.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Henson was a member of Union Ridge Baptist Church. He was a machinist at Briggs & Stratton in Murray with over 33 years of employment.
He is survived by his wife, Robyn Ray Henson of Benton; his parents, Harold and Marcia (Jones) Henson of Benton; two daughters, Ashley Stewart of Louisville and Adrienne Colson of New Concord; two grandchildren; two sisters, Kathy Fennel and Karen Haney; two nieces; and a nephew.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; paternal grandparents; three uncles; and two aunts.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home with the Rev. Jack Kee officiating.
Interment will follow at Union Ridge Cemetery in Benton.
Memorial contributions may be sent to: Marshall County Humane Society, 6301 US Hwy. 68 E., Benton, KY 42025.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.