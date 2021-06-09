BENTON — Michael Dwaine Henson, 60, of Benton, died at 6:21 a.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.

Mr. Henson was a member of Union Ridge Baptist Church. He was a machinist at Briggs & Stratton in Murray with over 33 years of employment.

He is survived by his wife, Robyn Ray Henson of Benton; his parents, Harold and Marcia (Jones) Henson of Benton; two daughters, Ashley Stewart of Louisville and Adrienne Colson of New Concord; two grandchildren; two sisters, Kathy Fennel and Karen Haney; two nieces; and a nephew.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; paternal grandparents; three uncles; and two aunts.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home with the Rev. Jack Kee officiating.

Interment will follow at Union Ridge Cemetery in Benton.

Memorial contributions may be sent to: Marshall County Humane Society, 6301 US Hwy. 68 E., Benton, KY 42025.

Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Michael Henson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 9
Funeral Service
Wednesday, June 9, 2021
10:00AM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In