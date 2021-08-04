MILLER BEACH, Ind. — Michael Gene Miller, 66, of Miller Beach, Indiana, formerly of Metropolis, Illinois, departed this life on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus. Michael was born on March 16, 1955, in Paducah, Kentucky, the son of Gene and Sue (Moss) Miller.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 6, 2021, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Dr. Joe Buchanan officiating. Burial will follow at Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Michael grew up as a member of First Baptist Church in Metropolis, graduated from Metropolis Community High School where he was active in the Thespian Club, graduated from University of Illinois Chicago campus with a bachelor’s degree in graphic design, worked for many years at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in Chicago, and retired from Leslie Hindman Auction Company in Chicago, Illinois, where he worked as a graphics designer. He had a passion for landscaping and gardening, and was a member of the singing group “The Movement” which performed locally and toured England in the summer of 1973.
Michael is survived by his mother, Sue (Moss) Miller; partner, Hugo Hernandez; brothers, David Miller, Brian Scott Miller, Gary Don Miller and wife Carol; nieces, Davina Miller-Clements, Harmony Hudson, Lauren Lipchak, Sarah Miller, Faith Miller; nephews, Arthur Miller, Johnathan Miller, Evan Miller, Andrew Miller; uncle, Meredith A. Moss and wife Charlene; a number of great nieces, great nephews, and cousins.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Gene Ray Miller; grandparents, Garland L. and Evelyn (Smothers) Moss and Cleo E. and Pauline (Walter) Miller.
Visitation will be held on Thursday evening, from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 5, 2021, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made in Michael’s name to First Baptist Church, 307 Massac Creek Road, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
Pallbearers will be David Miller, Brian Scott Miller, Gary Don Miller, Johnathan Miller, Daniel Clements, and Jon Howell.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-
Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
