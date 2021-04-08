Michael Eugene Elliott, 71, of Paducah, died at 11:05 a.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was employed as a chef in various restaurants in Houston, Texas, and served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War era.
Mr. Elliott is survived by two sisters, Renee Jackson and Cheryl Matchem, both of Paducah; three nieces; three nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a brother. His parents were Willard Elliott and Henrietta Bolen Elliott.
Services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with the Rev. Charles Dunbar officiating.
Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Monday, April 12, 2021, in the Mound City National Cemetery in Mound City, Illinois.
Friends may also call from noon until the funeral hour Saturday at the funeral home.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
