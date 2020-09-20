WILLISTON, N.D. — Michael DeBoe, 54, of Williston, North Dakota, formerly of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away on Sept. 14, 2020. He was at work and his big ole heart just gave out. Michael went to be with our Lord and Savior and was totally at peace.
Michael David DeBoe was born Aug. 15, 1966 to David and Evelyn DeBoe in Paducah.
Michael was first and foremost a family man. He loved his wife, Tammy, with his whole heart and told her every day. Their marriage was a meeting of the souls. Michael wanted a family and, in meeting Tammy, he became a husband, father and eventually a pawpaw. He loved his children and grandchildren; they were his world. If you spoke with Michael for any length of time, you would hear the stories he loved to tell about his family. Michael’s heart was huge. His love for his parents, his brother Greg, his nieces, nephews and extended family was legendary.
Growing up in Western Kentucky, Michael loved hotrods, spending time with friends and learning to play the guitar. He enjoyed his years playing in quartets and racing.
Michael learned to work on engines and spent his life as a mechanic in the garage at his daddy’s side. Family and friends called for his advice and expertise.
Michael was a true gift to everyone who knew him. To know him was to love him and be loved by him. He was the kind of man to give you the shirt off his back, whether you needed it or not. The love for his family, friends and country was endless. There was never a doubt in our minds that we were each loved completely by his “Whole Heart” and that we were precious to him. He brought laughter to any situation and you felt better just being around him.
Michael is survived by his wife, Tammy of Williston; daughters, Lyndsay (Ryan) of Wisconsin, Amanda (Geoffrey) Newport of North Dakota, Toni DeBoe of North Dakota, JoAnna Walker of Kentucky, Allison DeBoe of Kentucky, Jessica DeBoe of North Dakota; sons, Gregory Johnson of Missouri, Matthew Johnson, of North Dakota, Shady DeBoe of Kentucky, Jack DeBoe of North Dakota; mother, Sue DeBoe of Kentucky; and brother, Greg DeBoe.
He is preceded in death by his father, David, and son, Kris DeBoe. Michael’s gathering of family and friends will be on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at the Cornerstone FBC Church.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on its funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
Due to COVID-19, it asks that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.
