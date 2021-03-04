SALEM — Michael Dean Taylor, 58, of Salem, in Crittenden County passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Taylor was born April 26, 1962, in Livingston County to the late Neil and Alberta (Threlkeld) Taylor. He was a workaholic who enjoyed riding the tractor, farming, guitar picking, and being with his family and grandchildren. He worked as a maintenance technician for TreeHouse Foods/Bremners and was a member of New Union General Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Theresa (Watson) Taylor of Salem; sons, Jeremy Smith (Sarah) of Evansville, Indiana, and Chad Taylor (Michelle) of Princeton; brothers, Bruce Taylor of Tiline, Donnie Taylor of Marion, and David Taylor of Marion; sisters, Brenda Adams of Marion and Jane Anderson of Greensburg, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Allie Smith, Payton Smith, McKinley Wadlington, Hadley Taylor, Bailey Taylor, and Whitley Taylor; mother-in-law, Joyce Watson; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by an infant sister and his parents.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services, in Salem, with Rev. David Davis to officiate. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery.
Friends may visit with the family from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem.
