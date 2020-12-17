Michael David “Mike” Sauvage, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, went to be with his lord at 3:45 p.m.Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at age 69.
Mike worked his own business of Sauvage Drywall for many years. Mike is a member of Free Spirit Biker Church in Paducah.
Surviving are his wife, Teresa Sauvage of Ledbetter; one daughter, Paula (David) Mitchell of Saint Peters, Missouri; one son, Chad (Melanie) Rundles-Sauvage of Ledbetter; one stepson, J.R. (Lindsey) Rundles of Calvert City; grandchildren, Evonne (Austin) McClain of O’Fallon, Missouri, Chaney Mitchell of Saint Peters, Missouri, Kelsey Rundles of Benton, Austin Allen of Elizabethtown, Alyssa Sauvage of Paducah, Abigail Rundles of Calvert City, Alisha Rundles of Calvert City, Trinity Sauvage of Paducah, Gavin Sauvage of Ledbetter, Trace Sauvage of Ledbetter, Payton Rundles and Raylin Rundles of Calvert City, Joseph and Layla of Calvert City, Skylar and Hart of Benton; great-grandchildren, Scarlett, Zoey, Raelynn, Levi; one sister, Patricia (Fred) Loriz of Pensacola, Florida; two brothers, Dowel (Vicki) Sauvage of Batesville, Arkansas, Jeffrey Sauvage of Smithland; several nieces, nephews and other family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Ruby Sauvage; one son, David Sauvage; one brother, Chuck Sauvage; two granddaughters, Aubrey and Alexis Rundles.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah with Bro. Dennis Lawrence officiating.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Free Spirit Biker Church, P.O. Box 3629, Paducah, KY 42002-3629 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept.142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7100.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.