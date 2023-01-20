PRINCETON — Michael David Jones, 76, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, six months after the passing of his loving wife, of 53 years, Gloria Ann Hudson Jones. He was born Sept. 20, 1946, to the late Clifton E. and Mary Kathryn Orange Jones. He spent many years as a senior nuclear start-up engineer for the Bechtel Jacobs Company, traveling all over the United States. Michael retired from TVA as a control room operator and proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. After retirement, he enjoyed playing golf and vacationing in Florida with his wife, Gloria. Michael was in the crowd watching St. Louis play ball, with his son and friends, when the Cardinals won the World Series in 2006. But the greatest joy of his life was spending time with his granddaughters. He was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his daughter, Kathryn Jones of Lyon County and granddaughter, CeCelia Ann Jones of Lyon County; son, David Jones and wife, Susie and granddaughter, Addison Jones of Paducah; brother, Danny Jones and wife, Teresa of Princeton; sisters-in-law, Linda Hudson and Betty Hudson; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
