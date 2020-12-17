LOUISVILLE — Michael D. Sirls 55, of Louisville, formerly of Benton, left his place here on Earth as a result of a brain aneurysm on December 14, 2020, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville.
Mike was born on Monday, November 15, 1965, in Benton, to the late Dale Sirls and Cora Henderson Brown. He was a member of New Zion Baptist Church and a 1983 graduate of Marshall County High School. Later he obtained an Associates Degree in Nursing and then furthered his education by going on to receive his Bachelor’s degree in Nuclear Medicine from Sullivan University. In addition to both of his degrees in the medical field, he also received his Master’s Degree in Business Administration where he graduated Summa Cum Laude. Mike worked as a Senior Accountant and Treasurer for Southern Graphic Systems Inc. and was also the owner of four Liberty Tax Offices and a rental complex in Louisville, Kentucky.
Mike was a very caring and selfless person, who loved life, his family, and all people in general. He had an incredibly strong work ethic, and always poured everything he had into any job or task that needed to get done. He had a love for cars, especially, when it came to his little sports cars, and he had an undeniable love for dogs.
Mike had a carefree and fun-loving personality that was infectious to anyone who had ever spent time around him. He had a special ability to touch everyone’s life that he came into contact with. If you knew him, you loved him. He had the most beautiful and kindest of souls and felt it was part of his journey in life to love, protect, and care for so many people unconditionally.
He is survived by his mother, Cora Brown; four sisters, Sandy Rudolph, Shelia Gold (Bill), Barbie Parr (David), Anita Henson (Barry) all of Benton; partner, Mathew Johnson; seven nieces and nephews, Jennifer Peters, Jeff Rudolph, Dale Gold, Brittany Chambers, Brandi Neff, Bridgette Passafiume, and Chelsea Free; his “best buddy” and great-niece, Brooklyn Rose; along with 16 other great-nieces and nephews, Brantley, Brenna, Briley, Brody, Tiffany, Shelby, Madison, Kobie, Kaleigh, Jolee, Nash, Cassidy, Catherine, Jaxson, Jeffrey David, and Savannah; his beloved dog, Cooper; and many friends that he loved and adored and considered to be his chosen “other family” because he needed to share his enormous love and heart with so many people.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dale Sirls; his step-father, Harold “Happy” Brown; and one brother in law, Jack Rudolph.
Arrangements are being handled by Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr.
Funeral services and visitation will be private with Mike Litrell and Dale Taylor officiating.
Burial will follow at Union Ridge Cemetery in Aurora on December 17, 2020. The family would like to invite anyone who wishes to be in attendance to arrive at 2:45 p.m. at Union Ridge Cemetery. The family has asked that everyone use social distancing and stay at a safe distance while at the cemetery and park in the church parking lot.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to The Arrow Fund, P.O. Box 1127, Prospect, KY 40059, or a contribution to any medical charity of choice in honor of Michael.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within the facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home’’ program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. To share a hug or leave a message for the family please go to www.filbeckandcann.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.