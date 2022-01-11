BENTON — Michael Thomas (Mike) Coursey, 64, of Benton, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at his home.
He worked in industrial maintenance for United State Enrichment Corporation in West Paducah and later retired from Gerdau Ameristeel in Calvert City.
He is survived by his mother, Martha Katherine Coursey, of Benton; his daughter, Mikala Foster, of Kirksey; sons, Tyler Coursey, of Benton, Ricky Freeman, of Palma; a sister, Mickie Vecera, of Lynchburg, Virginia; a half-brother, Danny Coursey (Tammy), of Calvert City; four grandchildren, Miles Morgan, Lennox Foster, Silas Coursey, and Tripp Freeman.
He was preceded in death by his father , Thomas Leland Coursey, and one brother.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home.
Interment will follow the service at the Ford Cemetery in Benton.
Friends may call 5 — 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the funeral home.
The family requests that those attending visitation and service wear masks.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.