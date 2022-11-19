Michael Gene Collier, 62, of Paducah, died Nov. 16, 2022, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Sonja Burton Collier of Paducah; his father, Bobby Gene Collier of Paducah; one daughter, Tara Rea Moore of Paducah; a son, Zachary Michael Collier of Paducah; and four grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Ann Collier.
Services for Michael Collier will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with T. L. Futrell officiating and with burial in Calvert City Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
