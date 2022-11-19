Michael Gene Collier, 62, of Paducah, died Nov. 16, 2022, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.

He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Sonja Burton Collier of Paducah; his father, Bobby Gene Collier of Paducah; one daughter, Tara Rea Moore of Paducah; a son, Zachary Michael Collier of Paducah; and four grandchildren.

To send flowers to the family of Michael Collier, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 21
Funeral Ceremony
Monday, November 21, 2022
12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Ceremony begins.
Nov 21
Visitation
Monday, November 21, 2022
10:00AM-12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In