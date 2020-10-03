LA CENTER — Michael Chad Miller, 40, of La Center, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
He belonged to the Carpenters Union #357 and Teamsters Union #236. At the present, he was employed with the Teamsters Union. Chad was a gun enthusiast, he loved to go the shooters’ range. He loved to fish and hunt. He loved his family and worshipped his wife and daughter. Chad was a loyal friend son, brother, and friend.
Chad is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Miller of La Center; daughter Mia Grace Miller of La Center, father and mother, Bill and Lisa Duckworth of La Center; father and stepmother Bobby and Denise Miller of Barlow; grandfather, Bob Miller of Barlow; mother-in-law, Debra Roberts of La Center. grandparents, Charlie and Betty Adams of Benton; brother, Todd Miller (Carol Ann) of Bandana, a half-brother, Jacob Miller of Paducah; three stepbrothers, Jason Armstrong of La Center, Chris Duckworth (Courtney) of Louisville, and Jeremy Duckworth of Louisville; two sisters-in-law, Christina Roberts of Paducah and Amber (Tim) Julius of Minnesota; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jackson Corbin Miller; grandfather, Eugene Golightly; and two grandmothers, Lura Mae Miller and Eula Jean Miller.
Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center with the Rev. Brian Nance officiating. Interment will follow at Barlow Cemetery.
Visitation will be after 10 a.m. on Sunday until funeral time.
A Scholarship Fund in memory of Chad has been set up for his daughter Mia at First Community Bank c/o Chelsea Newton P.O. Box 90 LaCenter, KY 42056.
Messages of condolence for the family may be sent to morrowfuneralchapel.com.
